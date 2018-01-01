JUST IN
Girnar Fibres Ltd.

BSE: 514252 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd

Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office Guru Nanak Dev Nagar St No 6
Basti Jodhewal
Ludhiana - India
FAX - 91-0161-2640489
Phone1 - 91-0161-2665673/2666915
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - girnarjltd@glide.net.in
Administrative Guru Nanak Dev Nagar
St No 6 Basti Jodhewal
Ludhiana - India
FAX - 91-0161-2640489
Phone1 - 91-0161-2665673
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - girnarjltd@glide.net.in
Others 308 Abhushan Complex
Stadium Road
Ahmedabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others 152
Sri Nagar Main
Indore - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-731-563347/48
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Plot No.516-18
Pithampur Indl Area Phase III
Dhar - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-072934-56770/71/72
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

