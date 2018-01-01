You are here » Home » » Girnar Fibres Ltd
Girnar Fibres Ltd.
|BSE: 514252
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Girnar Fibres Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Girnar Fibres Ltd
Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
Guru Nanak Dev Nagar St No 6
Basti Jodhewal
Ludhiana - India
FAX - 91-0161-2640489
Phone1 - 91-0161-2665673/2666915
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - girnarjltd@glide.net.in
|Administrative
|
Guru Nanak Dev Nagar
St No 6 Basti Jodhewal
Ludhiana - India
FAX - 91-0161-2640489
Phone1 - 91-0161-2665673
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - girnarjltd@glide.net.in
|Others
|
308 Abhushan Complex
Stadium Road
Ahmedabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
152
Sri Nagar Main
Indore - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-731-563347/48
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No.516-18
Pithampur Indl Area Phase III
Dhar - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-072934-56770/71/72
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Quick Links for Girnar Fibres:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices