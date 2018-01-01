JUST IN
Girnar Fibres Ltd.

BSE: 514252 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd

Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2008 Sep 2008 Jun 2008 Mar 2008 Sep 2007
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 38.62 38.62 38.62 38.62 38.62
Total Promoters 38.62 38.62 38.62 38.62 38.62
Non Promoter
Institutions 10.77 10.77 10.77 10.77 10.77
Financial Institutions / Banks 7.84 7.84 7.84 7.84 7.84
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 2.93 2.93 2.93 2.93 2.93
Non-Institution 50.61 50.61 50.61 50.61 50.61
Indian Public 47.09 47.09 47.09 47.09 47.09
Others 3.52 3.52 3.52 3.52 3.52
Total Non Promoter 61.38 61.38 61.38 61.38 61.38
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

