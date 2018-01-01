JUST IN
Girnar Fibres Ltd.

BSE: 514252 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd

Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
UltraTech Cem. 4,177.25 114,711.46 27,162.42 2,627.72 30,489.44
Grasim Inds 1,105.90 72,696.34 11,252.95 1,560.00 17,042.17
Shree Cement 16,187.50 56,397.25 9,496.52 1,339.11 9,950.89
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 47,764.81 10,538.15 970.09 19,163.60
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 45,662.27 5,298.65 773.79 3,426.00
ACC 1,563.45 29,360.03 12,687.72 602.40 8,843.14
Dalmia Bhar. 2,836.90 25,290.96 222.51 63.37 1,595.31
Page Industries 21,584.90 24,067.16 2,132.06 266.28 765.03
Castrol India 206.75 20,450.06 3,875.96 674.91 609.84
Godrej Inds. 538.90 18,123.21 1,602.17 -145.24 4,482.10
Tata Chemicals 690.85 17,600.09 6,470.92 692.71 11,051.79
The Ramco Cement 739.30 17,417.91 4,564.23 649.29 5,181.47
Supreme Inds. 1,184.40 15,047.80 4,998.96 379.30 1,846.57
Century Textiles 1,187.00 13,258.79 8,653.53 104.99 8,350.16
Aditya Bir. Fas. 144.90 11,181.79 6,632.98 53.50 3,156.87
SRF 1,877.25 10,779.17 4,197.82 418.82 4,830.67
Arvind Ltd 402.20 10,401.70 5,955.68 270.88 6,240.37
Astral Poly 865.60 10,369.89 1,648.13 106.63 1,008.84
Aarti Inds. 1,158.35 9,512.37 3,050.22 306.68 2,855.55
BASF India 2,086.40 9,032.03 5,525.79 -14.13 2,514.40
