JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Girnar Fibres Ltd

Girnar Fibres Ltd.

BSE: 514252 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Girnar Fibres Ltd

Girnar Fibres Ltd. (GIRNARFIBRES) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
United Textiles 6.17 4.93 1.85 3.33 0.21 0.08 77.13
Gupta Synthetics 2.36 -4.84 1.73 31.73 -0.32 10.28 0.23
Anshu's Clothing 1.32 0.00 1.65 0.41 -0.05 0.00 -
Kakatiya Textile 2.40 -4.00 1.39 11.67 0.12 0.00 -
Kush Industries 0.85 4.94 1.30 0.34 -0.10 0.00 -
Source Indust. 1.05 -4.55 1.20 0.03 0.00 0.00 -
Alan Scott Inds. 16.65 4.72 1.15 0.09 0.06 0.00 -
Mid India Inds. 0.53 -3.64 0.86 4.28 -1.87 0.00 -
Sr. Jayala. Auto 1.78 0.00 0.80 1.24 0.06 0.00 -
Bala Techno Indu 1.07 -2.73 0.75 18.48 -0.57 0.00 -

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Girnar Fibres: