Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018
BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar 7.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.50

 HIGH

7.50

 LOW

7.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
OPEN 7.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.50
VOLUME 124
52-Week high 16.35
52-Week low 7.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.50
Buy Qty 76.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.26 0.04 0.01
Net Cash From Operating Activities 0.74 38.02 4.18
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -0.48 10.96 1.00
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -0.52 -48.75 -5.15
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.26 0.22 0.03
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.01 0.26 0.04
