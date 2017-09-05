JUST IN
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018
BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar 7.50
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.50

 HIGH

7.50

 LOW

7.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS
08-09-2017 AGM 30-09-2017 Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the ...
12-09-2016 AGM 30-09-2016 AGM 30.09.2016Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed...
03-10-2015 AGM 30-09-2015 Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE regarding...

