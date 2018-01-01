You are here » Home
» » Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 539013
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776O01018
|
BSE
15:12 | 07 Mar
|
7.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.50
|
HIGH
7.50
|
LOW
7.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
|OPEN
|7.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.50
|CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.08
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|14-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2...
|14-12-2017
|Board Meeting
|Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing O...
|14-09-2017
|Board Meeting
|Board Meeting will be held on 14th September 2017 for approval of un-aud...
|30-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Intimation regarding Meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to be held ...
|10-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Di...
|14-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Di...
|09-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Di...
|10-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Di...
|13-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Di...
|30-06-2015
|Board Meeting
|Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
|29-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Di...
Quick Links for Gita Renewable Energy: