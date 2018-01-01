JUST IN
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
14-02-2018 Board Meeting Declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2...
14-12-2017 Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing O...
14-09-2017 Board Meeting Board Meeting will be held on 14th September 2017 for approval of un-aud...
30-05-2017 Board Meeting Intimation regarding Meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to be held ...
10-02-2017 Board Meeting Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Di...
14-11-2016 Board Meeting Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Di...
09-08-2016 Board Meeting Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Di...
10-02-2016 Board Meeting Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Di...
13-11-2015 Board Meeting Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Di...
30-06-2015 Board Meeting Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
29-05-2015 Board Meeting Gita Renewable Energy Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of Di...

