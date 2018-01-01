You are here » Home
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 539013
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776O01018
BSE
15:12 | 07 Mar
7.50
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
7.50
HIGH
7.50
LOW
7.50
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
|OPEN
|7.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|7.50
|CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|4.11
|4.11
|4.11
|Reserves
|19.57
|21.15
|20.06
|Total Shareholders Funds
|23.68
|25.26
|24.17
|Secured Loans
|0.85
|4.44
|7.91
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|44.44
|Total Debt
|0.85
|4.44
|52.35
|Total Liabilities
|24.53
|29.70
|76.52
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|42.88
|42.82
|63.35
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|10.94
|16.56
|18.87
|Cash and Bank
|0.01
|0.26
|0.04
|Loans and Advances
|30.20
|29.87
|28.14
|Total Current Assets
|41.15
|46.69
|47.05
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|41.02
|43.26
|9.62
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|0.13
|3.43
|37.43
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|24.53
|29.70
|76.52
