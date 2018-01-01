JUST IN
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 4.11 4.11 4.11
Reserves 19.57 21.15 20.06
Total Shareholders Funds 23.68 25.26 24.17
Secured Loans 0.85 4.44 7.91
Unsecured Loans 0.00 0.00 44.44
Total Debt 0.85 4.44 52.35
Total Liabilities 24.53 29.70 76.52
Application of Funds
Gross Block 42.88 42.82 63.35
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 10.94 16.56 18.87
Cash and Bank 0.01 0.26 0.04
Loans and Advances 30.20 29.87 28.14
Total Current Assets 41.15 46.69 47.05
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 41.02 43.26 9.62
Provisions 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Current Assets 0.13 3.43 37.43
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 24.53 29.70 76.52
