Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018
BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar 7.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.50

 HIGH

7.50

 LOW

7.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 0.00 3.06 4.13
Operating Profit 0.82 -3.70 3.67
Other Income 1.08 0.33 0.33
Interest 0.35 0.84 2.14
Depreciation 1.93 2.84 3.69
Profit Before Tax -1.46 -7.38 -2.16
Tax 0.00 -8.47 -0.60
Profit After Tax -1.46 1.09 -1.56
 
Share Capital 4.11 4.11 4.11
Reserves 19.57 21.15 20.06
Net Worth 23.68 25.26 24.17
Loans 0.85 4.44 52.35
Gross Block 42.88 42.82 63.35
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash 0.01 0.26 0.04
Debtors 10.94 16.56 18.87
Net Working Capital 0.13 3.43 37.43
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) -120.92 88.86
Net Profit Margin (%) 35.62 -37.77
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 2.65 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
