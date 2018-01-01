You are here » Home
» » Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 539013
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776O01018
|
BSE
15:12 | 07 Mar
|
7.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.50
|
HIGH
7.50
|
LOW
7.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
|OPEN
|7.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.50
|CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.08
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|0.00
|3.06
|4.13
|Operating Profit
|0.82
|-3.70
|3.67
|Other Income
|1.08
|0.33
|0.33
|Interest
|0.35
|0.84
|2.14
|Depreciation
|1.93
|2.84
|3.69
|Profit Before Tax
|-1.46
|-7.38
|-2.16
|Tax
|0.00
|-8.47
|-0.60
|Profit After Tax
|-1.46
|1.09
|-1.56
|
|Share Capital
|4.11
|4.11
|4.11
|Reserves
|19.57
|21.15
|20.06
|Net Worth
|23.68
|25.26
|24.17
|Loans
|0.85
|4.44
|52.35
|Gross Block
|42.88
|42.82
|63.35
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash
|0.01
|0.26
|0.04
|Debtors
|10.94
|16.56
|18.87
|Net Working Capital
|0.13
|3.43
|37.43
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|
|-120.92
|88.86
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|
|35.62
|-37.77
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|2.65
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for Gita Renewable Energy: