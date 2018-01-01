You are here » Home
» » Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 539013
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776O01018
|
BSE
15:12 | 07 Mar
|
7.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.50
|
HIGH
7.50
|
LOW
7.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
|OPEN
|7.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.50
|CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.08
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.00
|3.06
|4.13
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.00
|3.06
|4.13
|Other Income
|1.08
|0.33
|0.33
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|1.08
|3.39
|4.46
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.63
|0.60
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.18
|0.12
|0.18
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.05
|6.33
|0.00
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.25
|7.08
|0.78
|Operating Profit
|0.82
|-3.70
|3.67
|Interest
|0.35
|0.84
|2.14
|Gross Profit
|0.47
|-4.54
|1.53
|Depreciation
|1.93
|2.84
|3.69
|Profit Before Tax
|-1.46
|-7.38
|-2.16
|Tax
|0.00
|-8.47
|-0.60
|Net Profit
|-1.46
|1.09
|-1.56
Quick Links for Gita Renewable Energy: