Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018
BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar 7.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.50

 HIGH

7.50

 LOW

7.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 0.00 3.06 4.13
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.00 3.06 4.13
Other Income 1.08 0.33 0.33
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 1.08 3.39 4.46
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.02 0.00 0.00
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.63 0.60
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.18 0.12 0.18
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.05 6.33 0.00
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.25 7.08 0.78
Operating Profit 0.82 -3.70 3.67
Interest 0.35 0.84 2.14
Gross Profit 0.47 -4.54 1.53
Depreciation 1.93 2.84 3.69
Profit Before Tax -1.46 -7.38 -2.16
Tax 0.00 -8.47 -0.60
Net Profit -1.46 1.09 -1.56
