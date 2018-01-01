You are here » Home
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 539013
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776O01018
|
BSE
15:12 | 07 Mar
|
7.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.50
|
HIGH
7.50
|
LOW
7.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
|OPEN
|7.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|0.00
|Expenditure
|0.04
|0.01
|0.04
|0.03
|0.02
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-0.04
|1.06
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.04
|0.18
|PBDT
|-0.05
|-0.01
|-0.07
|1.01
|-0.20
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|0.00
|0.66
|PBT
|-0.53
|-0.49
|-0.55
|1.01
|-0.86
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.53
|-0.49
|-0.55
|1.01
|-0.86
|EPS (Rs)
|-1.28
|-1.20
|-1.34
|2.46
|-1.96
