Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018
BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar 7.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.50

 HIGH

7.50

 LOW

7.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
OPEN 7.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.50
VOLUME 124
52-Week high 16.35
52-Week low 7.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.50
Buy Qty 76.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.08 0.00
Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.08 0.00
Expenditure 0.04 0.01 0.04 0.03 0.02
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.01 -0.04 1.06 -0.02
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.04 0.18
PBDT -0.05 -0.01 -0.07 1.01 -0.20
Depreciation 0.48 0.48 0.48 0.00 0.66
PBT -0.53 -0.49 -0.55 1.01 -0.86
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.53 -0.49 -0.55 1.01 -0.86
EPS (Rs) -1.28 -1.20 -1.34 2.46 -1.96
