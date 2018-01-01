You are here » Home
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 539013
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776O01018
|
BSE
15:12 | 07 Mar
|
7.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.50
|
HIGH
7.50
|
LOW
7.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
|OPEN
|7.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.50
|CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.08
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|2.54
|Other Income
|0.00
|1.08
|0.00
|0.17
|0.17
|Total Income
|0.00
|1.08
|0.00
|0.68
|2.70
|Total Expenditure
|0.05
|0.08
|0.17
|6.46
|0.62
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|1.00
|-0.17
|-5.78
|2.08
|Interest
|0.03
|0.13
|0.22
|0.38
|0.46
|Gross Profit
|-0.08
|0.87
|-0.40
|-6.16
|1.62
|Depreciation
|0.97
|0.62
|1.31
|1.05
|1.79
|PBT
|-1.04
|0.25
|-1.71
|-7.21
|-0.17
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.47
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-1.04
|0.25
|-1.71
|1.26
|-0.17
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-1.04
|0.25
|-1.71
|1.26
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|4.11
|4.11
|4.11
|4.11
|4.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.49
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|0.61
|-4.15
|3.07
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|29.13
|29.12
|29.13
|29.12
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|70.87
|70.88
|70.87
|70.88
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
