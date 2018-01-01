You are here » Home
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 539013
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776O01018
|
BSE
15:12 | 07 Mar
|
7.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.50
|
HIGH
7.50
|
LOW
7.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
|OPEN
|7.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.50
|CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.08
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|2.96
|4.04
|4.27
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|0.00
|-0.46
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|4.04
|3.80
|Total Expenditure
|0.09
|0.19
|0.45
|0.61
|0.87
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|-0.19
|2.75
|3.42
|2.94
|Interest
|0.03
|0.40
|0.66
|1.32
|1.31
|Gross Profit
|-0.12
|-0.60
|2.10
|2.10
|1.62
|Depreciation
|1.45
|1.97
|2.69
|1.74
|2.14
|PBT
|-1.57
|-2.56
|-0.59
|0.36
|-0.52
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-1.57
|-2.56
|-0.59
|0.36
|-0.53
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-1.57
|-2.56
|-0.59
|0.36
|-0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|4.11
|4.11
|4.11
|4.11
|4.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-3.82
|-6.23
|-1.44
|0.88
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|29.12
|29.12
|29.12
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|70.88
|70.88
|70.88
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
