Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 2.96 4.04 4.27

Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.25 0.00 -0.46

Total Income 0.00 0.00 3.20 4.04 3.80

Total Expenditure 0.09 0.19 0.45 0.61 0.87

Operating Profit -0.09 -0.19 2.75 3.42 2.94

Interest 0.03 0.40 0.66 1.32 1.31

Gross Profit -0.12 -0.60 2.10 2.10 1.62

Depreciation 1.45 1.97 2.69 1.74 2.14

PBT -1.57 -2.56 -0.59 0.36 -0.52

Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01

Net Profit/(Loss) -1.57 -2.56 -0.59 0.36 -0.53

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -1.57 -2.56 -0.59 0.36 -0.53

Equity Share Capital 4.11 4.11 4.11 4.11 4.11

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS -3.82 -6.23 -1.44 0.88 0.00

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0.12 0.12 0.12 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00 29.12 29.12 29.12 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0.29 0.29 0.29 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 70.88 70.88 70.88 0.00