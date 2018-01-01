JUST IN
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018
BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar 7.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.50

 HIGH

7.50

 LOW

7.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
OPEN 7.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.50
VOLUME 124
52-Week high 16.35
52-Week low 7.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.50
Buy Qty 76.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 7.50
CLOSE 7.50
VOLUME 124
52-Week high 16.35
52-Week low 7.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.50
Buy Qty 76.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 2.96 4.04 4.27
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.25 0.00 -0.46
Total Income 0.00 0.00 3.20 4.04 3.80
Total Expenditure 0.09 0.19 0.45 0.61 0.87
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.19 2.75 3.42 2.94
Interest 0.03 0.40 0.66 1.32 1.31
Gross Profit -0.12 -0.60 2.10 2.10 1.62
Depreciation 1.45 1.97 2.69 1.74 2.14
PBT -1.57 -2.56 -0.59 0.36 -0.52
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01
Net Profit/(Loss) -1.57 -2.56 -0.59 0.36 -0.53
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -1.57 -2.56 -0.59 0.36 -0.53
Equity Share Capital 4.11 4.11 4.11 4.11 4.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -3.82 -6.23 -1.44 0.88 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0.12 0.12 0.12 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00 29.12 29.12 29.12 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0.29 0.29 0.29 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 70.88 70.88 70.88 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

