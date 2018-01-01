You are here » Home
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 539013
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776O01018
|
BSE
15:12 | 07 Mar
|
7.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.50
|
HIGH
7.50
|
LOW
7.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
|OPEN
|7.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|7.50
|CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|3.06
|4.13
|4.44
|Other Income
|1.08
|0.33
|0.33
|0.36
|Total Income
|1.08
|3.39
|4.46
|4.79
|Total Expenditure
|0.26
|7.09
|0.78
|0.90
|Operating Profit
|0.83
|-3.70
|3.67
|3.89
|Interest
|0.35
|0.84
|2.14
|1.70
|Gross Profit
|0.48
|-4.54
|1.53
|2.19
|Depreciation
|1.93
|2.84
|3.69
|2.85
|PBT
|-1.46
|-7.38
|-2.16
|-0.65
|Tax
|0.00
|-8.47
|-0.60
|0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-1.46
|1.09
|-1.56
|-0.66
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-1.46
|1.09
|-1.56
|-0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|4.11
|4.11
|4.11
|4.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|19.57
|21.15
|20.06
|-0.23
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-3.54
|2.65
|-3.79
|-1.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Share Holding (%)
|29.13
|29.13
|29.12
|29.13
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|70.87
|70.87
|70.88
|71.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
