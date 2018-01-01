Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 3.06 4.13 4.44

Other Income 1.08 0.33 0.33 0.36

Total Income 1.08 3.39 4.46 4.79

Total Expenditure 0.26 7.09 0.78 0.90

Operating Profit 0.83 -3.70 3.67 3.89

Interest 0.35 0.84 2.14 1.70

Gross Profit 0.48 -4.54 1.53 2.19

Depreciation 1.93 2.84 3.69 2.85

PBT -1.46 -7.38 -2.16 -0.65

Tax 0.00 -8.47 -0.60 0.01

Net Profit/(Loss) -1.46 1.09 -1.56 -0.66

Minority Interest After NP - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -1.46 1.09 -1.56 -0.66

Equity Share Capital 4.11 4.11 4.11 4.11

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 19.57 21.15 20.06 -0.23

EPS

Basic EPS -3.54 2.65 -3.79 -1.06

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12

Share Holding (%) 29.13 29.13 29.12 29.13

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 70.87 70.87 70.88 71.00