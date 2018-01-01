JUST IN
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018
BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar 7.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.50

 HIGH

7.50

 LOW

7.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
OPEN 7.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.50
VOLUME 124
52-Week high 16.35
52-Week low 7.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.50
Buy Qty 76.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 3.06 4.13 4.44
Other Income 1.08 0.33 0.33 0.36
Total Income 1.08 3.39 4.46 4.79
Total Expenditure 0.26 7.09 0.78 0.90
Operating Profit 0.83 -3.70 3.67 3.89
Interest 0.35 0.84 2.14 1.70
Gross Profit 0.48 -4.54 1.53 2.19
Depreciation 1.93 2.84 3.69 2.85
PBT -1.46 -7.38 -2.16 -0.65
Tax 0.00 -8.47 -0.60 0.01
Net Profit/(Loss) -1.46 1.09 -1.56 -0.66
Minority Interest After NP - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -1.46 1.09 -1.56 -0.66
Equity Share Capital 4.11 4.11 4.11 4.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 19.57 21.15 20.06 -0.23
EPS
Basic EPS -3.54 2.65 -3.79 -1.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12
Share Holding (%) 29.13 29.13 29.12 29.13
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.29
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 70.87 70.87 70.88 71.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

