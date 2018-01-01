JUST IN
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Company Information

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd

COMPANY INFORMATION
AUDITOR : S K Gulecha & Associates
IND NAME : Power Generation And Supply
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
Survey No 180 & 181 OPG Nagar, Periya Obulapuram Village,Gummidipoondi,Tamil Nadu-601201
Ph : 91-44-43487350
WEBSITE : http://www.gitarenewable.com
E-mail : investor@gitarenewable.com

