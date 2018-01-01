You are here » Home » » Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 539013
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776O01018
|BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar
|7.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.50
|
HIGH
7.50
|
LOW
7.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
|OPEN
|7.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
Survey No 180 & 181 OPG Nagar
Periya Obulapuram Village
Gummidipoondi - India
FAX - 91-44-43487366
Phone1 - 91-44-43487350
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@gitarenewable.com
Quick Links for Gita Renewable Energy:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices