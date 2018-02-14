Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 539013
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776O01018
|BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar
|7.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.50
|
HIGH
7.50
|
LOW
7.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
|OPEN
|7.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Announcements
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) & 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
26/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Declaration Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017.
14/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
13/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Closure of Trading Window
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Board Meeting On 14.02.2018
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
19/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
14/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Closure of Trading Window
05/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Board Meeting On 14/12/2017
05/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Board Meeting On 14/12/2017
05/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
04/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
30/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
30/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Statement Of Investor Compliant For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017.
21/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Outcome of AGM
04/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Financial Results For 30/06/2017
14/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM (Cut-off date for e-voting)
08/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd 7Th AGM ON 30/09/2017
05/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Closure of Trading Window
05/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors
05/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for Gita Renewable Energy:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices