Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018
BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar 7.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.50

 HIGH

7.50

 LOW

7.50
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
NTPC 171.00 7.10 4.33 9385.26
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.40 0.21 7520.15
Bharti Infra. 338.35 4.45 1.33 2705.00
NLC India 96.90 -0.30 -0.31 2368.81
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.15 -0.56 2081.60
Reliance Infra. 430.30 13.80 3.31 1288.41
CESC 967.50 -14.35 -1.46 862.86
GE Shipping Co 354.45 2.30 0.65 601.39
DLF 217.35 5.95 2.81 596.56
Prestige Estates 304.80 0.25 0.08 589.10
Torrent Power 254.35 2.15 0.85 432.36
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 5.10 0.52 360.94
NBCC 184.75 2.65 1.46 351.10
Oberoi Realty 531.60 6.85 1.31 320.65
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.75 0.94 283.45
K E C Intl. 388.75 -13.70 -3.40 281.82
Kalpataru Power 463.75 -1.30 -0.28 269.07
Guj Inds. Power 104.15 1.10 1.07 229.24
NCC 122.80 4.85 4.11 225.50
PNC Infratech 159.85 5.40 3.50 209.69
