Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018
BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar 7.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.50

 HIGH

7.50

 LOW

7.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
OPEN 7.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.50
VOLUME 124
52-Week high 16.35
52-Week low 7.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.50
Buy Qty 76.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
NTPC 171.00 4.33 111749.82 99355.72 80737.09 208416.26
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.21 149730.19 135507.97 35884.13 175104.54
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.56 23747.18 20972.72 17350.13 48153.89
Reliance Infra. 430.30 3.31 17686.63 15859.66 183.67 43973.96
Adani Power 26.40 3.73 25486.50 22717.65 68.48 35270.67
JP Associates 14.70 5.38 13969.98 6449.16 1789.30 34738.96
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.94 14674.61 8320.08 920.86 33477.27
DLF 217.35 2.81 582.94 527.72 28.08 24800.84
Reliance Power 39.10 1.96 348.15 314.06 0.00 24224.66
CESC 967.50 -1.46 16102.45 14813.58 187.84 23699.55
JP Power Ven. 6.14 19.22 17670.65 15852.80 157.63 22328.70
NLC India 96.90 -0.31 10860.83 9625.03 5114.66 19790.63
Torrent Power 254.35 0.85 18488.14 16598.47 322.98 17384.33
Bharti Infra. 338.35 1.33 13597.30 5791.40 58.50 17140.50
Jaypee Infratec. 9.59 -3.62 9712.01 9522.19 619.75 13832.78
Rattanindia Pow. 5.66 -1.91 8018.70 7415.36 737.18 13523.79
H D I L 41.40 -2.13 132.17 116.22 0.00 13305.56
IRB InvIT Fund 83.00 -0.20 14738.23 12989.49 4.13 13227.78
S C I 63.55 -0.24 15945.61 11410.68 27.33 12445.79
JSW Energy 77.65 -1.71 5904.80 5189.86 474.85 11873.86
