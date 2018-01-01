JUST IN
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018
BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar 7.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.50

 HIGH

7.50

 LOW

7.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
OPEN 7.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.50
VOLUME 124
52-Week high 16.35
52-Week low 7.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.50
Buy Qty 76.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
NTPC 171.00 4.33 4.75 3.79 -2.73 0.65 8.88 7.21
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.21 -0.86 -1.41 -3.82 -9.29 1.40 30.56
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.56 -3.96 -9.66 -6.98 -7.79 -11.61 33.92
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.94 -1.77 -7.09 -11.13 -0.37 -1.59 -1.04
Adani Transmissi 185.10 1.42 -8.21 -11.98 -4.19 25.58 197.83 (-)
NLC India 96.90 -0.31 -0.92 -4.91 -7.45 1.10 3.14 27.84
SJVN 34.95 0.14 1.75 -5.16 6.39 2.34 11.48 35.20
CESC 967.50 -1.46 -2.67 -6.60 -3.70 -7.81 21.60 61.63
JSW Energy 77.65 -1.71 -2.20 -5.76 -3.36 0.65 26.98 -29.92
Torrent Power 254.35 0.85 -1.34 -5.80 -4.76 11.93 30.91 56.52
Reliance Infra. 430.30 3.31 -0.65 -6.48 -4.42 -16.45 -23.86 -11.20
Reliance Power 39.10 1.96 -7.78 -17.34 6.68 -3.22 -15.37 -34.62
Adani Power 26.40 3.73 -14.42 -22.35 -24.03 -20.36 -31.07 -49.95
JP Power Ven. 6.14 19.22 5.86 -5.54 -14.37 -21.48 5.86 -47.70
Rattanindia Pow. 5.66 -1.91 -2.92 -15.02 -34.41 -3.58 -19.94 -43.57
Guj Inds. Power 104.15 1.07 -5.58 -15.22 -21.22 -23.25 0.14 23.84
BF Utilities 401.90 0.05 -6.33 -19.05 -13.07 8.07 2.66 -49.87
RattanIndia Infr 5.37 3.67 8.27 -11.24 -37.63 -11.09 65.23 133.48
Orient Green 9.62 -4.18 -14.34 -22.11 -0.31 9.57 -4.09 -39.50
KSK Energy Ven. 9.36 4.93 -5.45 -37.81 11.96 38.26 -16.87 -87.04
