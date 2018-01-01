You are here » Home
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 539013
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776O01018
|
BSE
15:12 | 07 Mar
|
7.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.50
|
HIGH
7.50
|
LOW
7.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|NTPC
|171.00
|4.33
|4.75
|3.79
|-2.73
|0.65
|8.88
|7.21
|Power Grid Corpn
|195.25
|0.21
|-0.86
|-1.41
|-3.82
|-9.29
|1.40
|30.56
|NHPC Ltd
|26.65
|-0.56
|-3.96
|-9.66
|-6.98
|-7.79
|-11.61
|33.92
|Tata Power Co.
|80.65
|0.94
|-1.77
|-7.09
|-11.13
|-0.37
|-1.59
|-1.04
|Adani Transmissi
|185.10
|1.42
|-8.21
|-11.98
|-4.19
|25.58
|197.83
|(-)
|NLC India
|96.90
|-0.31
|-0.92
|-4.91
|-7.45
|1.10
|3.14
|27.84
|SJVN
|34.95
|0.14
|1.75
|-5.16
|6.39
|2.34
|11.48
|35.20
|CESC
|967.50
|-1.46
|-2.67
|-6.60
|-3.70
|-7.81
|21.60
|61.63
|JSW Energy
|77.65
|-1.71
|-2.20
|-5.76
|-3.36
|0.65
|26.98
|-29.92
|Torrent Power
|254.35
|0.85
|-1.34
|-5.80
|-4.76
|11.93
|30.91
|56.52
|Reliance Infra.
|430.30
|3.31
|-0.65
|-6.48
|-4.42
|-16.45
|-23.86
|-11.20
|Reliance Power
|39.10
|1.96
|-7.78
|-17.34
|6.68
|-3.22
|-15.37
|-34.62
|Adani Power
|26.40
|3.73
|-14.42
|-22.35
|-24.03
|-20.36
|-31.07
|-49.95
|JP Power Ven.
|6.14
|19.22
|5.86
|-5.54
|-14.37
|-21.48
|5.86
|-47.70
|Rattanindia Pow.
|5.66
|-1.91
|-2.92
|-15.02
|-34.41
|-3.58
|-19.94
|-43.57
|Guj Inds. Power
|104.15
|1.07
|-5.58
|-15.22
|-21.22
|-23.25
|0.14
|23.84
|BF Utilities
|401.90
|0.05
|-6.33
|-19.05
|-13.07
|8.07
|2.66
|-49.87
|RattanIndia Infr
|5.37
|3.67
|8.27
|-11.24
|-37.63
|-11.09
|65.23
|133.48
|Orient Green
|9.62
|-4.18
|-14.34
|-22.11
|-0.31
|9.57
|-4.09
|-39.50
|KSK Energy Ven.
|9.36
|4.93
|-5.45
|-37.81
|11.96
|38.26
|-16.87
|-87.04
Quick Links for Gita Renewable Energy: