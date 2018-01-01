JUST IN
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018
BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar 7.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.50

 HIGH

7.50

 LOW

7.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Rattanindia Pow. 5.66 -1.91 1671.36 979.76 227.14 0.00 -
Guj Inds. Power 104.15 1.07 1575.27 342.58 59.14 17.05 6.11
BF Utilities 401.90 0.05 1513.56 4.90 15.54 3.76 106.89
Orient Green 9.62 -4.18 711.69 56.09 -51.08 0.00 -
KSK Energy Ven. 9.36 4.93 396.85 753.19 -223.22 0.00 -
Lanco Infratech 1.01 -4.72 334.72 1982.68 -584.27 0.00 -
Energy Devl.Co. 21.70 0.23 103.08 13.00 1.65 1.16 18.71
Indowind Energy 7.64 -3.90 68.56 4.93 0.01 0.17 44.94
Karma Ener. 32.10 -2.13 37.14 6.81 -3.30 0.00 -
Surya Chak.Pow. 0.94 4.44 14.07 7.03 -9.69 0.00 -

