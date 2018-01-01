You are here » Home » » Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 539013
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776O01018
|BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar
|7.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.50
|
HIGH
7.50
|
LOW
7.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Rattanindia Pow.
|5.66
|-1.91
|1671.36
|979.76
|227.14
|0.00
|-
|Guj Inds. Power
|104.15
|1.07
|1575.27
|342.58
|59.14
|17.05
|6.11
|BF Utilities
|401.90
|0.05
|1513.56
|4.90
|15.54
|3.76
|106.89
|Orient Green
|9.62
|-4.18
|711.69
|56.09
|-51.08
|0.00
|-
|KSK Energy Ven.
|9.36
|4.93
|396.85
|753.19
|-223.22
|0.00
|-
|Lanco Infratech
|1.01
|-4.72
|334.72
|1982.68
|-584.27
|0.00
|-
|Energy Devl.Co.
|21.70
|0.23
|103.08
|13.00
|1.65
|1.16
|18.71
|Indowind Energy
|7.64
|-3.90
|68.56
|4.93
|0.01
|0.17
|44.94
|Karma Ener.
|32.10
|-2.13
|37.14
|6.81
|-3.30
|0.00
|-
|Surya Chak.Pow.
|0.94
|4.44
|14.07
|7.03
|-9.69
|0.00
|-
