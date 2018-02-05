JUST IN
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.

BSE: 539013 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE776O01018
BSE 15:12 | 07 Mar 7.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

7.50

 HIGH

7.50

 LOW

7.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
OPEN 7.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.50
VOLUME 124
52-Week high 16.35
52-Week low 7.47
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.50
Buy Qty 76.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
07-03-2018 7.50 7.50 7.50 7.50 124 4
06-03-2018 7.50 7.50 7.50 7.50 55 2
26-02-2018 7.60 7.60 7.60 7.60 33 3
22-02-2018 8.41 8.41 7.90 7.95 365442 11
21-02-2018 8.05 8.05 8.00 8.01 158 5
20-02-2018 8.90 8.90 8.40 8.40 165 3
16-02-2018 8.40 8.82 8.40 8.82 157 3
15-02-2018 8.40 8.40 8.40 8.40 14 1
08-02-2018 8.05 8.05 8.00 8.00 59843 2
05-02-2018 8.00 8.00 8.00 8.00 42 1
02-02-2018 8.00 8.00 8.00 8.00 14 1
01-02-2018 7.82 7.82 7.82 7.82 42 1
23-01-2018 7.65 7.65 7.65 7.65 28 2
18-01-2018 7.65 7.65 7.65 7.65 1 1
12-01-2018 7.68 7.68 7.65 7.65 35 2
11-01-2018 7.65 7.65 7.65 7.65 278 4
10-01-2018 7.65 7.65 7.65 7.65 201 3
08-01-2018 7.65 7.65 7.65 7.65 140 2
05-01-2018 7.67 7.67 7.65 7.65 242 2
04-01-2018 7.60 7.60 7.60 7.60 2 1
