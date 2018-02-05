You are here » Home
» » Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 539013
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE776O01018
|
BSE
15:12 | 07 Mar
|
7.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
7.50
|
HIGH
7.50
|
LOW
7.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
|OPEN
|7.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.50
|CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|124
|52-Week high
|16.35
|52-Week low
|7.47
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.50
|Buy Qty
|76.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.08
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd. (GITARENEWABLE) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|07-03-2018
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|124
|4
|06-03-2018
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|55
|2
|26-02-2018
|7.60
|7.60
|7.60
|7.60
|33
|3
|22-02-2018
|8.41
|8.41
|7.90
|7.95
|365442
|11
|21-02-2018
|8.05
|8.05
|8.00
|8.01
|158
|5
|20-02-2018
|8.90
|8.90
|8.40
|8.40
|165
|3
|16-02-2018
|8.40
|8.82
|8.40
|8.82
|157
|3
|15-02-2018
|8.40
|8.40
|8.40
|8.40
|14
|1
|08-02-2018
|8.05
|8.05
|8.00
|8.00
|59843
|2
|05-02-2018
|8.00
|8.00
|8.00
|8.00
|42
|1
|02-02-2018
|8.00
|8.00
|8.00
|8.00
|14
|1
|01-02-2018
|7.82
|7.82
|7.82
|7.82
|42
|1
|23-01-2018
|7.65
|7.65
|7.65
|7.65
|28
|2
|18-01-2018
|7.65
|7.65
|7.65
|7.65
|1
|1
|12-01-2018
|7.68
|7.68
|7.65
|7.65
|35
|2
|11-01-2018
|7.65
|7.65
|7.65
|7.65
|278
|4
|10-01-2018
|7.65
|7.65
|7.65
|7.65
|201
|3
|08-01-2018
|7.65
|7.65
|7.65
|7.65
|140
|2
|05-01-2018
|7.67
|7.67
|7.65
|7.65
|242
|2
|04-01-2018
|7.60
|7.60
|7.60
|7.60
|2
|1
Quick Links for Gita Renewable Energy:
Back to Top