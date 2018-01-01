JUST IN
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
18-08-2017 Book Closure 16-09-2017 28-09-2017 Rs.0.8000 per share(8%)Dividend & A.G.M. Sc-Code: 632715
18-08-2016 Book Closure 17-09-2016 30-09-2016 Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
14-08-2015 Book Closure 19-09-2015 30-09-2015 A.G.M.
18-08-2014 Book Closure 20-09-2014 29-09-2014 A.G.M.
03-10-2013 Book Closure 21-09-2013 30-09-2013 Final Dividend purpose Cancelled
23-08-2013 Book Closure 21-09-2013 30-09-2013 Rs.3.0000 per share(30%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
13-08-2012 Book Closure 15-09-2012 28-09-2012 Rs.3.00 per share(30%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
22-08-2011 Book Closure 13-09-2011 26-09-2011 Rs.3.00 per share(30%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
16-08-2011 Book Closure 13-09-2011 26-09-2011 Rs.3.00 per share(30%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
09-08-2010 Book Closure 11-09-2010 25-09-2010 Rs.2.00 per share(20%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
31-07-2009 Book Closure 05-09-2009 19-09-2009 Rs.1.80 per share(18%)Dividend & A.G.M.

