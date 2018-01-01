You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|18-08-2017
|Book Closure
|16-09-2017
|28-09-2017
|Rs.0.8000 per share(8%)Dividend & A.G.M. Sc-Code: 632715
|18-08-2016
|Book Closure
|17-09-2016
|30-09-2016
|Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|14-08-2015
|Book Closure
|19-09-2015
|30-09-2015
|A.G.M.
|18-08-2014
|Book Closure
|20-09-2014
|29-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|03-10-2013
|Book Closure
|21-09-2013
|30-09-2013
|Final Dividend purpose Cancelled
|23-08-2013
|Book Closure
|21-09-2013
|30-09-2013
|Rs.3.0000 per share(30%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|13-08-2012
|Book Closure
|15-09-2012
|28-09-2012
|Rs.3.00 per share(30%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|22-08-2011
|Book Closure
|13-09-2011
|26-09-2011
|Rs.3.00 per share(30%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|16-08-2011
|Book Closure
|13-09-2011
|26-09-2011
|Rs.3.00 per share(30%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|09-08-2010
|Book Closure
|11-09-2010
|25-09-2010
|Rs.2.00 per share(20%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|31-07-2009
|Book Closure
|05-09-2009
|19-09-2009
|Rs.1.80 per share(18%)Dividend & A.G.M.
