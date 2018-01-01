You are here » Home
» » Gitanjali Gems Ltd
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|168577
|52-Week high
|104.40
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.00
|Sell Qty
|6784608.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|168577
|52-Week high
|104.40
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|178.52
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.00
|Sell Qty
|6784608.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|RECORD DATE
|EX-BONUS DATE
|Ratio
|No record found.
Quick Links for Gitanjali Gems: