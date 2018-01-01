JUST IN
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
OPEN 15.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 118.62 102.44 98.12
Reserves 3366.68 3269.57 2816.16
Total Shareholders Funds 3485.30 3372.01 2914.28
Secured Loans 5509.22 5636.02 5038.77
Unsecured Loans 72.67 144.47 101.17
Total Debt 5581.89 5780.49 5139.94
Total Liabilities 9067.19 9152.50 8054.22
Application of Funds
Gross Block 293.44 291.70 51.18
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.39
Investments 1013.61 1023.47 1414.66
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 2530.55 1835.66 2025.85
Sundry Debtors 8567.02 6910.15 5423.80
Cash and Bank 175.48 134.29 70.11
Loans and Advances 568.25 697.34 471.87
Total Current Assets 11841.30 9577.44 7991.63
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 4034.22 1698.25 1376.64
Provisions 11.78 23.06 0.46
Net Current Assets 7795.30 7856.13 6614.53
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 9067.18 9152.49 8056.09
