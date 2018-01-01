You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
Filter:
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|118.62
|102.44
|98.12
|Reserves
|3366.68
|3269.57
|2816.16
|Total Shareholders Funds
|3485.30
|3372.01
|2914.28
|Secured Loans
|5509.22
|5636.02
|5038.77
|Unsecured Loans
|72.67
|144.47
|101.17
|Total Debt
|5581.89
|5780.49
|5139.94
|Total Liabilities
|9067.19
|9152.50
|8054.22
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|293.44
|291.70
|51.18
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|Investments
|1013.61
|1023.47
|1414.66
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|2530.55
|1835.66
|2025.85
|Sundry Debtors
|8567.02
|6910.15
|5423.80
|Cash and Bank
|175.48
|134.29
|70.11
|Loans and Advances
|568.25
|697.34
|471.87
|Total Current Assets
|11841.30
|9577.44
|7991.63
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|4034.22
|1698.25
|1376.64
|Provisions
|11.78
|23.06
|0.46
|Net Current Assets
|7795.30
|7856.13
|6614.53
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|9067.18
|9152.49
|8056.09
