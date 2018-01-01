You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|10464.77
|10750.72
|7157.93
|Operating Profit
|557.70
|543.90
|559.81
|Other Income
|146.50
|64.87
|51.90
|Interest
|502.01
|484.15
|536.68
|Depreciation
|16.53
|19.88
|4.59
|Profit Before Tax
|39.16
|39.87
|18.54
|Tax
|-0.56
|-4.99
|-0.32
|Profit After Tax
|39.72
|44.86
|18.86
|Share Capital
|118.62
|102.44
|98.12
|Reserves
|3366.68
|3269.57
|2816.16
|Net Worth
|3485.30
|3372.01
|2914.28
|Loans
|5581.89
|5780.49
|5139.94
|Gross Block
|293.44
|291.70
|51.18
|Investments
|1013.61
|1023.47
|1414.66
|Cash
|175.48
|134.29
|70.11
|Debtors
|8567.02
|6910.15
|5423.80
|Net Working Capital
|7795.30
|7856.13
|6614.53
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|5.33
|5.06
|7.82
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.38
|0.42
|0.26
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|3.35
|4.38
|1.92
|Dividend (%)
|8.00
|5.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
