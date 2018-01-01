JUST IN
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 10464.77 10750.72 7157.93
Operating Profit 557.70 543.90 559.81
Other Income 146.50 64.87 51.90
Interest 502.01 484.15 536.68
Depreciation 16.53 19.88 4.59
Profit Before Tax 39.16 39.87 18.54
Tax -0.56 -4.99 -0.32
Profit After Tax 39.72 44.86 18.86
 
Share Capital 118.62 102.44 98.12
Reserves 3366.68 3269.57 2816.16
Net Worth 3485.30 3372.01 2914.28
Loans 5581.89 5780.49 5139.94
Gross Block 293.44 291.70 51.18
Investments 1013.61 1023.47 1414.66
Cash 175.48 134.29 70.11
Debtors 8567.02 6910.15 5423.80
Net Working Capital 7795.30 7856.13 6614.53
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 5.33 5.06 7.82
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.38 0.42 0.26
Earning Per Share (Rs) 3.35 4.38 1.92
Dividend (%) 8.00 5.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
