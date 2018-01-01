JUST IN
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
OPEN 15.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 10464.77 10750.72 7157.93
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 10464.77 10750.72 7157.93
Other Income 146.50 64.87 51.90
Stock Adjustments 694.89 -554.97 1009.11
Total Income 11306.16 10260.62 8218.94
Expenditure
Raw Materials 10516.11 9523.41 7428.02
Power & Fuel Cost 3.02 2.61 1.61
Employee Cost 38.76 35.17 24.29
Other Manufacturing Expenses 132.21 78.07 64.37
Selling and Administration Expenses 48.22 47.28 64.54
Miscellaneous Expenses 10.15 30.18 76.30
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 10748.47 9716.72 7659.13
Operating Profit 557.70 543.90 559.81
Interest 502.01 484.15 536.68
Gross Profit 55.69 59.75 23.13
Depreciation 16.53 19.88 4.59
Profit Before Tax 39.16 39.87 18.54
Tax -0.56 -4.99 -0.32
Net Profit 39.72 44.86 18.86
