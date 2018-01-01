You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|168577
|52-Week high
|104.40
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.00
|Sell Qty
|6784608.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|168577
|52-Week high
|104.40
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|178.52
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.00
|Sell Qty
|6784608.00
Filter:
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|10464.77
|10750.72
|7157.93
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|10464.77
|10750.72
|7157.93
|Other Income
|146.50
|64.87
|51.90
|Stock Adjustments
|694.89
|-554.97
|1009.11
|Total Income
|11306.16
|10260.62
|8218.94
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|10516.11
|9523.41
|7428.02
|Power & Fuel Cost
|3.02
|2.61
|1.61
|Employee Cost
|38.76
|35.17
|24.29
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|132.21
|78.07
|64.37
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|48.22
|47.28
|64.54
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|10.15
|30.18
|76.30
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|10748.47
|9716.72
|7659.13
|Operating Profit
|557.70
|543.90
|559.81
|Interest
|502.01
|484.15
|536.68
|Gross Profit
|55.69
|59.75
|23.13
|Depreciation
|16.53
|19.88
|4.59
|Profit Before Tax
|39.16
|39.87
|18.54
|Tax
|-0.56
|-4.99
|-0.32
|Net Profit
|39.72
|44.86
|18.86
