Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|168577
|52-Week high
|104.40
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.00
|Sell Qty
|6784608.00
Filter:
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Sep-2016
|Revenue
|2327.37
|4277.75
|3992.54
|1925.08
|2288.98
|Other Income
|51.20
|49.77
|30.49
|69.76
|-6.98
|Total Income
|2378.57
|4327.51
|4023.03
|1994.84
|2282.00
|Expenditure
|2254.31
|4197.48
|3884.62
|1868.69
|2135.36
|Operating Profit
|124.26
|130.04
|138.40
|126.15
|146.64
|Interest
|89.31
|112.98
|146.11
|118.92
|118.50
|PBDT
|34.95
|17.06
|-7.71
|7.23
|28.14
|Depreciation
|3.41
|3.37
|3.48
|4.43
|4.31
|PBT
|41.27
|19.56
|-16.11
|5.00
|22.35
|Tax
|6.95
|2.95
|-0.71
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|34.32
|16.61
|-15.40
|5.00
|22.35
|EPS (Rs)
|2.89
|1.40
|-1.34
|0.44
|1.98
