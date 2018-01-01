JUST IN
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
OPEN 15.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016 Sep-2016
Revenue 2327.37 4277.75 3992.54 1925.08 2288.98
Other Income 51.20 49.77 30.49 69.76 -6.98
Total Income 2378.57 4327.51 4023.03 1994.84 2282.00
Expenditure 2254.31 4197.48 3884.62 1868.69 2135.36
Operating Profit 124.26 130.04 138.40 126.15 146.64
Interest 89.31 112.98 146.11 118.92 118.50
PBDT 34.95 17.06 -7.71 7.23 28.14
Depreciation 3.41 3.37 3.48 4.43 4.31
PBT 41.27 19.56 -16.11 5.00 22.35
Tax 6.95 2.95 -0.71 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 34.32 16.61 -15.40 5.00 22.35
EPS (Rs) 2.89 1.40 -1.34 0.44 1.98
