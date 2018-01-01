JUST IN
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 1.66 1.74 1.76
Current Ratio 1.31 1.36 1.34
Asset turnover ratio 35.77 62.71 121.88
Inventory turnover ratio 4.79 5.57 4.71
Debtors turnover ratio 1.35 1.74 1.34
Interest Coverage ratio 1.08 1.08 1.03
Operating Margin (%) 5.33 5.06 7.82
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.38 0.42 0.26
Return on Capital Employed (%) 5.94 6.09 7.01
Return on Net Worth (%) 1.16 1.43 0.66
