Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 6605.12 5917.62 4547.14 6240.51 4510.22

Other Income 100.97 100.24 46.26 -19.22 84.09

Total Income 6706.09 6017.86 4593.41 6221.28 4594.31

Total Expenditure 6451.79 5753.31 4324.60 5990.95 4301.37

Operating Profit 254.29 264.55 268.81 230.33 292.94

Interest 202.29 265.02 212.65 205.14 258.38

Gross Profit 52.00 -0.47 56.16 25.19 34.55

Depreciation 6.77 7.91 8.62 10.56 9.32

PBT 60.83 2.49 50.12 15.29 29.65

Tax 9.90 12.89 0.00 0.08 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) 50.93 -10.40 50.12 15.21 29.65

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 50.93 -10.40 50.12 15.21 29.65

Equity Share Capital 118.62 118.62 118.62 102.44 98.12

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 3377.07 0.00 3250.33

EPS

Basic EPS 4.29 0.00 4.45 1.48 3.02

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 6.32

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 64.40

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 2.95

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 84.55

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.10

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.54

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.45

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.50