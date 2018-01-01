You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
Filter:
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|6605.12
|5917.62
|4547.14
|6240.51
|4510.22
|Other Income
|100.97
|100.24
|46.26
|-19.22
|84.09
|Total Income
|6706.09
|6017.86
|4593.41
|6221.28
|4594.31
|Total Expenditure
|6451.79
|5753.31
|4324.60
|5990.95
|4301.37
|Operating Profit
|254.29
|264.55
|268.81
|230.33
|292.94
|Interest
|202.29
|265.02
|212.65
|205.14
|258.38
|Gross Profit
|52.00
|-0.47
|56.16
|25.19
|34.55
|Depreciation
|6.77
|7.91
|8.62
|10.56
|9.32
|PBT
|60.83
|2.49
|50.12
|15.29
|29.65
|Tax
|9.90
|12.89
|0.00
|0.08
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|50.93
|-10.40
|50.12
|15.21
|29.65
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|50.93
|-10.40
|50.12
|15.21
|29.65
|Equity Share Capital
|118.62
|118.62
|118.62
|102.44
|98.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|3377.07
|0.00
|3250.33
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|4.29
|0.00
|4.45
|1.48
|3.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.32
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.40
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.95
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.55
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.10
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.54
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.45
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
