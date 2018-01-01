You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
Filter:
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Dec '12
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|6472.23
|7151.34
|4814.20
|6184.73
|6724.45
|Other Income
|116.02
|71.84
|117.01
|0.00
|50.55
|Total Income
|6588.24
|7223.17
|4931.20
|6184.73
|6775.00
|Total Expenditure
|6193.29
|6829.96
|4471.44
|5866.90
|6383.45
|Operating Profit
|394.96
|393.21
|459.77
|317.83
|391.55
|Interest
|331.56
|337.02
|401.05
|301.41
|167.99
|Gross Profit
|63.40
|56.19
|58.71
|16.42
|223.56
|Depreciation
|13.05
|14.12
|2.65
|3.57
|2.62
|PBT
|55.12
|48.11
|55.63
|12.32
|220.78
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|55.12
|48.11
|55.63
|12.32
|220.78
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|55.12
|48.11
|55.63
|12.32
|220.78
|Equity Share Capital
|118.62
|102.44
|98.12
|92.07
|92.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|4.86
|4.84
|5.75
|1.34
|24.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|6.35
|5.64
|3.77
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|64.73
|61.23
|41.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|1.5
|0.73
|2.03
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|43.48
|20.38
|37.29
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|15.34
|7.90
|22.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|1.96
|2.84
|3.41
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|56.52
|79.62
|62.71
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|84.66
|30.87
|37.00
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
