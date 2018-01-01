Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13 Dec '12

Net Sales/Income From Operations 6472.23 7151.34 4814.20 6184.73 6724.45

Other Income 116.02 71.84 117.01 0.00 50.55

Total Income 6588.24 7223.17 4931.20 6184.73 6775.00

Total Expenditure 6193.29 6829.96 4471.44 5866.90 6383.45

Operating Profit 394.96 393.21 459.77 317.83 391.55

Interest 331.56 337.02 401.05 301.41 167.99

Gross Profit 63.40 56.19 58.71 16.42 223.56

Depreciation 13.05 14.12 2.65 3.57 2.62

PBT 55.12 48.11 55.63 12.32 220.78

Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) 55.12 48.11 55.63 12.32 220.78

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 55.12 48.11 55.63 12.32 220.78

Equity Share Capital 118.62 102.44 98.12 92.07 92.07

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 4.86 4.84 5.75 1.34 24.09

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 6.35 5.64 3.77

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 64.73 61.23 41.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 1.5 0.73 2.03

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 43.48 20.38 37.29

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 15.34 7.90 22.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 1.96 2.84 3.41

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 56.52 79.62 62.71

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 84.66 30.87 37.00