Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
Filter:
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|10464.77
|10750.72
|7157.93
|7343.03
|10380.67
|Other Income
|146.50
|64.87
|51.90
|0.05
|19.22
|Total Income
|10611.27
|10815.59
|7209.83
|7343.08
|10399.89
|Total Expenditure
|10077.91
|10292.33
|6663.05
|6948.08
|9891.48
|Operating Profit
|533.36
|523.27
|546.78
|395.00
|508.41
|Interest
|477.67
|463.52
|523.65
|414.19
|238.74
|Gross Profit
|55.69
|59.75
|23.13
|-19.18
|269.67
|Depreciation
|16.53
|19.88
|4.59
|4.76
|4.88
|PBT
|52.61
|44.94
|18.86
|-22.65
|264.04
|Tax
|12.89
|0.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|39.72
|44.86
|18.86
|-22.65
|265.16
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.37
|0.08
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|39.72
|44.86
|18.86
|-21.28
|265.08
|Equity Share Capital
|118.62
|102.44
|98.12
|92.07
|92.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|3366.68
|3269.57
|2773.54
|2721.73
|2712.07
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|3.46
|4.46
|1.94
|-2.46
|28.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|6.35
|5.66
|3.73
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|64.74
|61.48
|40.56
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|2.97
|0.7
|1.91
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|85.75
|19.85
|34.96
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|30.23
|7.64
|20.78
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.49
|2.84
|3.56
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|14.25
|80.15
|65.04
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|5.02
|30.88
|38.66
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
