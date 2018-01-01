JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd

Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00
OPEN 15.05
CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00
Filter:

Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 10464.77 10750.72 7157.93 7343.03 10380.67
Other Income 146.50 64.87 51.90 0.05 19.22
Total Income 10611.27 10815.59 7209.83 7343.08 10399.89
Total Expenditure 10077.91 10292.33 6663.05 6948.08 9891.48
Operating Profit 533.36 523.27 546.78 395.00 508.41
Interest 477.67 463.52 523.65 414.19 238.74
Gross Profit 55.69 59.75 23.13 -19.18 269.67
Depreciation 16.53 19.88 4.59 4.76 4.88
PBT 52.61 44.94 18.86 -22.65 264.04
Tax 12.89 0.08 0.00 0.00 -1.12
Net Profit/(Loss) 39.72 44.86 18.86 -22.65 265.16
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.37 0.08
Profit After Exceptional Items 39.72 44.86 18.86 -21.28 265.08
Equity Share Capital 118.62 102.44 98.12 92.07 92.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 3366.68 3269.57 2773.54 2721.73 2712.07
EPS
Basic EPS 3.46 4.46 1.94 -2.46 28.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 6.35 5.66 3.73
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 64.74 61.48 40.56
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 2.97 0.7 1.91
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 85.75 19.85 34.96
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 30.23 7.64 20.78
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.49 2.84 3.56
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 14.25 80.15 65.04
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 5.02 30.88 38.66
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gitanjali Gems: