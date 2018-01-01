Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 10464.77 10750.72 7157.93 7343.03 10380.67

Other Income 146.50 64.87 51.90 0.05 19.22

Total Income 10611.27 10815.59 7209.83 7343.08 10399.89

Total Expenditure 10077.91 10292.33 6663.05 6948.08 9891.48

Operating Profit 533.36 523.27 546.78 395.00 508.41

Interest 477.67 463.52 523.65 414.19 238.74

Gross Profit 55.69 59.75 23.13 -19.18 269.67

Depreciation 16.53 19.88 4.59 4.76 4.88

PBT 52.61 44.94 18.86 -22.65 264.04

Tax 12.89 0.08 0.00 0.00 -1.12

Net Profit/(Loss) 39.72 44.86 18.86 -22.65 265.16

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1.37 0.08

Profit After Exceptional Items 39.72 44.86 18.86 -21.28 265.08

Equity Share Capital 118.62 102.44 98.12 92.07 92.07

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 3366.68 3269.57 2773.54 2721.73 2712.07

EPS

Basic EPS 3.46 4.46 1.94 -2.46 28.90

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 6.35 5.66 3.73

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 64.74 61.48 40.56

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 2.97 0.7 1.91

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 85.75 19.85 34.96

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 30.23 7.64 20.78

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.49 2.84 3.56

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 14.25 80.15 65.04

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 5.02 30.88 38.66