Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Company Information
Gitanjali Gems Ltd is one of largest integrated diamond and jewellery manufacturers and retailers in India. The company is engaged in sourcing of rough diamonds from primary and secondary source suppliers in the international market, cutting and polishing the rough diamonds for export, manufacturing and selling of diamonds and other branded and unbranded jewellery. They also manufacturers and sell...
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Director :
|Dhanesh V Sheth
|Director :
|Mehul C Choksi
|Director :
|Nazura Ajaney
|AUDITOR :
|Ford Rhodes Parks & Co LLP
|IND NAME :
|Diamond Cutting / Jewellery
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|A-1 7th Floor Laxmi Tower, Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra(E),Mumbai,Maharashtra-400051
|Ph : 91-022-40354600
|WEBSITE : http://www.gitanjaligroup.com
|E-mail : investors@gitanjaligroup.com
