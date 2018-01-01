JUST IN
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
OPEN 15.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Company Information

Gitanjali Gems Ltd

Gitanjali Gems Ltd is one of largest integrated diamond and jewellery manufacturers and retailers in India. The company is engaged in sourcing of rough diamonds from primary and secondary source suppliers in the international market, cutting and polishing the rough diamonds for export, manufacturing and selling of diamonds and other branded and unbranded jewellery. They also manufacturers and sell...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Director : Dhanesh V Sheth
Director : Mehul C Choksi
Director : Nazura Ajaney
AUDITOR : Ford Rhodes Parks & Co LLP
IND NAME : Diamond Cutting / Jewellery
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
A-1 7th Floor Laxmi Tower, Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra(E),Mumbai,Maharashtra-400051
Ph : 91-022-40354600
WEBSITE : http://www.gitanjaligroup.com
E-mail : investors@gitanjaligroup.com

