Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 532715
NSE Code GITANJALI
BSE Group B
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., London Stock Exchange, Singapore Stock Exchange, MCX-SX Stock Exchange

