Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Sep
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|10
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|532715
|NSE Code
|GITANJALI
|BSE Group
|B
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., London Stock Exchange, Singapore Stock Exchange, MCX-SX Stock Exchange
