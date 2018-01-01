JUST IN
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office A-1 7th Floor Laxmi Tower
Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-202-40354602
Phone1 - 91-022-40354600
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investors@gitanjaligroup.com
Factory/plant Plot No H-120 Phase II
Jaipur Special Economic Zone
Jaipur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 99/29 MOO 5 Tambon Pasak
Amphur Muang (Thailand)
Lamphun - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Plot No 61 SEEPZ
Andheri (E)
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Diamond Part 2 2nd & 3rd Floor
Opp Savani Estate Varachha Rd
Surat - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Survey No 1/1 Raviryala Vil Rd
Maheshwaram Mandal RR
Hyderabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Unit No 376 377&378 Plot No
241 Surat Special Econimic Zon
Surat - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Basement & Gr Floor
G-185 EPIP Sitapura Indl Area
Jaipur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Block-D Plot No 16 17 28&29
Seepz Andheri (East)
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant P No20&131/90 Marol Co-op Indl
M V Road Opp Star Audio Marol
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

