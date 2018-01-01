You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
A-1 7th Floor Laxmi Tower
Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-202-40354602
Phone1 - 91-022-40354600
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investors@gitanjaligroup.com
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No H-120 Phase II
Jaipur Special Economic Zone
Jaipur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
99/29 MOO 5 Tambon Pasak
Amphur Muang (Thailand)
Lamphun - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No 61 SEEPZ
Andheri (E)
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Diamond Part 2 2nd & 3rd Floor
Opp Savani Estate Varachha Rd
Surat - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Survey No 1/1 Raviryala Vil Rd
Maheshwaram Mandal RR
Hyderabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Unit No 376 377&378 Plot No
241 Surat Special Econimic Zon
Surat - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Basement & Gr Floor
G-185 EPIP Sitapura Indl Area
Jaipur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Block-D Plot No 16 17 28&29
Seepz Andheri (East)
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
P No20&131/90 Marol Co-op Indl
M V Road Opp Star Audio Marol
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
