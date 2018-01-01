You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|27.76
|31.04
|31.04
|31.04
|30.99
|Total Promoters
|27.76
|31.04
|31.04
|31.04
|30.99
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|15.59
|12.15
|12.46
|12.35
|9.80
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|1.32
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|10.23
|8.05
|8.36
|8.17
|5.70
|Insurance Companies
|4.05
|4.05
|4.05
|4.05
|4.05
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|56.65
|56.81
|56.50
|56.60
|59.21
|Indian Public
|31.17
|27.89
|27.99
|28.24
|29.51
|Others
|25.48
|28.92
|28.51
|28.36
|29.70
|Total Non Promoter
|72.24
|68.96
|68.96
|68.95
|69.01
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|99.99
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
