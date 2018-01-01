JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd

Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00
OPEN 15.05
CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00

Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 27.76 31.04 31.04 31.04 30.99
Total Promoters 27.76 31.04 31.04 31.04 30.99
Non Promoter
Institutions 15.59 12.15 12.46 12.35 9.80
Financial Institutions / Banks 1.32 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05
Foreign Institutional Investors 10.23 8.05 8.36 8.17 5.70
Insurance Companies 4.05 4.05 4.05 4.05 4.05
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 56.65 56.81 56.50 56.60 59.21
Indian Public 31.17 27.89 27.99 28.24 29.51
Others 25.48 28.92 28.51 28.36 29.70
Total Non Promoter 72.24 68.96 68.96 68.95 69.01
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 99.99 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gitanjali Gems: