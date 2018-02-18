Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Latest News & Headlines
-
Can 'one village one family' model of Indian diamond industry survive?
12.24 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Modernisation, rise of other communities can shake the model of one trading community
-
Gitanjali Gems downfall continues; tanks 71% in three weeks
12.56 pm | 6 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The stock is locked in lower circuit for the 13th straight trading day, down 5% at Rs 18.35 after the media report suggested that the CBI had arrested...
-
Buyers express strong interest in Nirav Modi's 'bankrupt' Firestar Diamond
2.38 am | 2 Mar 2018 | Reuters
The Central Bureau of Investigation has so far arrested at least 13 people - seven from the bank and six more from Modi and Choksi's companies
-
ICICI Bank trades lower for third straight day; hits over two-month low
11.28 am | 1 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The stock was down 2.7% to Rs 305 hit its lowest level since December 12, 2017 on the BSE in intra-day trade
-
Allegations of frauds dent India Inc's ability to win investor confidence
10.01 pm | 28 Feb 2018 | Bloomberg
Government bonds have suffered their worst sell-off in almost two decades, and the rupee and stocks have been under pressure
-
PNB fraud: Gems & jewellery industry bad loans may rise to 30%, says CARE
4.18 pm | 27 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Over 7,000 job losses feared, with about 2,800 heads rolling at Gitanjali and Fire Star alone
-
Gitanjali Gems, Vakrangee plunge 66% in one month
3.13 pm | 27 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Gitanjali Gems hit a new low of Rs 22.45, down 5%, while Vakrangee locked in lower circuit for the seventh straight trading days, down 5% at Rs 172 on...
-
Gitanjali Gems shares continue to nose-dive, fall over 58% in 7 days
2.34 pm | 22 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
In seven days, the stock has plunged 58.5 per cent, eroding Rs 4.35 billion from its m-cap
-
Gitanjali tanks 61% in seven days, PC Jeweller plunges 42% in one month
10.57 am | 22 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Gitanjali Gems is locked in lower circuit for the sixth straight trading sessions, down 5% at Rs 26.10, also its fresh low on the BSE.
-
Rs 114-bn PNB fraud: Gitanjali Gems shares plunge over 56% in six days
6.11 pm | 21 Feb 2018 | IANS
Market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 3.25 billion, down from Rs 6.9 billion
-
Revealed: Gitanjali's Mehul Choksi and a London-Hong Kong cross connection
3.01 pm | 21 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Companies with suspected links to Hong Kong shell firms bought and sold London entity within a year
-
Gitanjali Gems hits all-time low; stock tanks 56% in six trading days
10.08 am | 21 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The stock hit an all-time low of Rs 27.45, down 10% on the BSE, falling 56% in past six trading days from Rs 62.85 on February 12, 2018.
-
Revealed: Gitanjali promoter Mehul Choksi's Hong Kong 'money' connection
10.24 pm | 20 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Documents with Business Standard show Hong Kong companies that got millions of dollars are located in same building and use same staff as Choksi's fir...
-
Gitanjali Gems fall continues; stock tanks 52% in one week
11.39 am | 20 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The stock is locked in lower circuit of 10% at Rs 30.45, falling 52% in past one week from Rs 62.85 on February 12, 2018
-
Rs 114-bn PNB scam: Mehul Choksi, the uncle who mentored Nirav Modi
6.34 am | 20 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Modi followed in his uncle's footsteps to build successful brands, only to go bust
-
3 key officials of Gitanjali resign citing 'conscience', personal reasons
1.02 am | 20 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The CFO, VP, Company Secretary and a board member of Gitanjali Gems resigned
-
Jewellery shares fall; Rajesh Exports, Renaissance Jewellery down over 6%
2.17 pm | 19 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Gitanjali Gems, Rajesh Exports, Renaissance Jewellery, Goldiam International, Lypsa Gems, PC Jeweller and Asian Star Company were down 5% to 8% on the...
-
Gitanjali Gems nears record low; stock tanks 46% in four days
10.02 am | 19 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The stock locked in lower circuit for the third straight trading days, hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 33.80, trading close to its all-time low of Rs 29.9...
-
PNB scam: Odisha to review Gitanjali group's Rs 6-bn jewellery park project
9.22 pm | 18 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The Odisha government will review the Gitanjali group's Rs 6.36 billion project to set up a gems, jewellery, lifestyle and luxury goods park in the st...
-
PNB scam: CBI scans balance sheets of 18 Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali branches
4.39 pm | 18 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
The official checked the records which did not show such Letters of Understanding to Nirav Modi or Choksi's company
