Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|168577
|52-Week high
|104.40
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.00
|Sell Qty
|6784608.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - News Sector
-
USL faces headwind as concerns over GST on extra neutral alcohol remain
12.10 am | 13 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
While the stock has gained, analysts say investors should be cautious, given regulatory headwinds and valuations
-
Can 'one village one family' model of Indian diamond industry survive?
12.24 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Modernisation, rise of other communities can shake the model of one trading community
-
More price hikes in the offing by consumer durable firms as rupee falls
11.47 pm | 11 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Metals such as copper and steel go into the making of white goods such as refrigerators and ACs and the threat of a trade war between the US and other...
-
Procter and Gamble to continue reducing digital advertisement waste
10.24 pm | 8 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
P&G's digital spending in 2017 constituted a third of its global advertising budget of $7.1 billion
-
Govt's decision to give more MSP to farmers may impact consumers: ITC
2.21 am | 8 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Consumers might have bear a portion of Centre's proposed move to guarantee a Minimum Support Price (MSP) which would be 50 per cent more than the cost...
-
Brighter year ahead: analysts expect 14-21% rise in paint stocks
9.47 pm | 7 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Given the pickup in the rural economy and expected growth of the automobile and infrastructure sectors, major paint players are likely to clock double...
-
ITC keen to invest in organic farming, aqua cultivation in Odisha
6.48 pm | 6 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd is exploring possibilities of investments in organic farming and aqua cultivation in Odisha."We have a lot of expansi...
-
Gitanjali Gems downfall continues; tanks 71% in three weeks
12.56 pm | 6 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The stock is locked in lower circuit for the 13th straight trading day, down 5% at Rs 18.35 after the media report suggested that the CBI had arrested...
-
Berger Paints to build new plant in Uttar Pradesh with Rs 1.5 bn investment
10.02 pm | 3 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The plant will largely manufacture decorative paints and cater to local needs for industrial coatings
-
Buyers express strong interest in Nirav Modi's 'bankrupt' Firestar Diamond
2.38 am | 2 Mar 2018 | Reuters
The Central Bureau of Investigation has so far arrested at least 13 people - seven from the bank and six more from Modi and Choksi's companies
-
Consumer demand, rural economy revival to propel Dabur India's prospects
9.12 pm | 1 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Dabur India has lagged some of its peers on the bourses in the last one month, despite reported a healthy performance for the quarter ending December ...
-
HCL Infosystems Vice Chairman Seshadri quits to pursue other options
4.02 pm | 1 Mar 2018 | Press Trust of India
The company board in its meeting held today, approved his resignation effective close of business hours on March 31
-
ICICI Bank trades lower for third straight day; hits over two-month low
11.28 am | 1 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The stock was down 2.7% to Rs 305 hit its lowest level since December 12, 2017 on the BSE in intra-day trade
-
Allegations of frauds dent India Inc's ability to win investor confidence
10.01 pm | 28 Feb 2018 | Bloomberg
Government bonds have suffered their worst sell-off in almost two decades, and the rupee and stocks have been under pressure
-
PNB fraud: Gems & jewellery industry bad loans may rise to 30%, says CARE
4.18 pm | 27 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Over 7,000 job losses feared, with about 2,800 heads rolling at Gitanjali and Fire Star alone
-
Gitanjali Gems, Vakrangee plunge 66% in one month
3.13 pm | 27 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Gitanjali Gems hit a new low of Rs 22.45, down 5%, while Vakrangee locked in lower circuit for the seventh straight trading days, down 5% at Rs 172 on...
-
Anti-profiteering drive: HUL to offer govt another tranche of GST benefits
12.44 am | 27 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
According to the GST's anti-profiteering rules, benefits of input tax credit should be passed on to the recipient by way of a commensurate reduction i...
-
P&G's new India chief, Madhusudhan Gopalan, faces a sales challenge
11.55 pm | 25 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The current head of P&G's Indonesia business has to improve sales growth, while watching profitability
