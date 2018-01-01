You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|168577
|52-Week high
|104.40
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.00
|Sell Qty
|6784608.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|168577
|52-Week high
|104.40
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|178.52
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.00
|Sell Qty
|6784608.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Net Profit
Net Profit
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Profit (Rs crore)
|ITC
|270.00
|10.60
|4.09
|10200.90
|Hind. Unilever
|1324.55
|23.95
|1.84
|4490.00
|Asian Paints
|1130.95
|3.20
|0.28
|1803.10
|Dabur India
|327.15
|0.35
|0.11
|998.33
|Godrej Consumer
|1079.25
|5.75
|0.54
|848.03
|Marico
|309.10
|1.70
|0.55
|842.70
|Titan Company
|828.55
|10.15
|1.24
|761.86
|Colgate-Palm.
|1042.65
|3.35
|0.32
|577.43
|Kansai Nerolac
|494.80
|10.80
|2.23
|505.94
|Rajesh Exports
|805.95
|3.35
|0.42
|461.34
|Berger Paints
|246.05
|-0.70
|-0.28
|446.45
|P & G Hygiene
|9415.45
|37.30
|0.40
|432.73
|PC Jeweller
|338.40
|1.60
|0.48
|430.53
|Emami
|1066.80
|-16.95
|-1.56
|346.37
|Whirlpool India
|1563.95
|31.35
|2.05
|310.49
|Kajaria Ceramics
|571.90
|0.60
|0.11
|270.16
|Gillette India
|6560.15
|14.75
|0.23
|253.08
|Akzo Nobel
|1793.85
|37.00
|2.11
|247.00
|United Breweries
|1031.70
|16.75
|1.65
|229.33
|Bajaj Corp
|460.85
|-10.35
|-2.20
|220.96
Quick Links for Gitanjali Gems:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices