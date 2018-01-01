You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Net Sales
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Sales (Rs crore)
|Rajesh Exports
|805.95
|3.35
|0.42
|44947.73
|ITC
|270.00
|10.60
|4.09
|40088.68
|Hind. Unilever
|1324.55
|23.95
|1.84
|31890.00
|Redington India
|141.50
|5.40
|3.97
|15052.33
|Asian Paints
|1130.95
|3.20
|0.28
|14490.07
|Titan Company
|828.55
|10.15
|1.24
|12614.54
|Videocon Inds.
|14.05
|0.66
|4.93
|12329.40
|Gitanjali Gems
|15.05
|-0.75
|-4.75
|10464.77
|United Spirits
|3137.15
|163.50
|5.50
|8547.60
|PC Jeweller
|338.40
|1.60
|0.48
|8099.44
|Dabur India
|327.15
|0.35
|0.11
|5369.84
|Marico
|309.10
|1.70
|0.55
|4850.75
|Whirlpool India
|1563.95
|31.35
|2.05
|4772.45
|Godrej Consumer
|1079.25
|5.75
|0.54
|4748.10
|United Breweries
|1031.70
|16.75
|1.65
|4734.12
|Kansai Nerolac
|494.80
|10.80
|2.23
|4404.07
|Bajaj Electrical
|574.50
|11.35
|2.02
|4261.71
|Berger Paints
|246.05
|-0.70
|-0.28
|4121.53
|Colgate-Palm.
|1042.65
|3.35
|0.32
|3981.82
|Compuage Info.
|40.15
|-2.00
|-4.74
|3551.33
