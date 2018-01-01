JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd

Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00
OPEN 15.05
CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00

Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
ITC 270.00 329,383.78 55,448.46 10,200.90 45,522.03
Hind. Unilever 1,324.55 286,698.84 34,487.00 4,490.00 7,549.00
Asian Paints 1,130.95 108,480.72 16,203.39 1,803.10 7,105.97
Titan Company 828.55 73,558.67 12,716.89 761.86 4,421.44
Godrej Consumer 1,079.25 73,529.30 5,088.99 848.03 4,578.49
Dabur India 327.15 57,627.47 5,369.84 998.33 3,993.61
United Spirits 3,137.15 45,592.20 25,398.80 169.90 6,020.70
Marico 309.10 39,898.63 4,868.88 842.70 3,039.03
P & G Hygiene 9,415.45 30,562.55 2,419.16 432.73 530.29
Colgate-Palm. 1,042.65 28,360.08 4,520.20 577.43 1,300.63
United Breweries 1,031.70 27,278.15 10,228.16 229.33 2,934.27
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 26,664.77 4,936.05 505.94 2,841.21
Emami 1,066.80 24,216.36 2,340.75 346.37 2,182.21
Berger Paints 246.05 23,891.45 4,608.53 446.45 2,043.07
Rajesh Exports 805.95 23,799.70 45,016.58 461.34 9,183.57
Gillette India 6,560.15 21,379.53 1,788.24 253.08 505.30
Whirlpool India 1,563.95 19,841.83 5,192.06 310.49 1,622.22
PC Jeweller 338.40 13,345.14 8,104.58 430.53 4,175.71
Symphony 1,796.90 12,569.32 667.17 173.16 457.96
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 9,093.21 2,720.11 270.16 1,200.38
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gitanjali Gems: