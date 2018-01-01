You are here » Home
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
15.05
-0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN
15.05
HIGH
15.05
LOW
15.05
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
15.00
-0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN
15.00
HIGH
15.00
LOW
15.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Titan Company
|828.55
|1.24
|2.44
|2.60
|0.89
|30.06
|86.57
|105.09
|Rajesh Exports
|805.95
|0.42
|1.40
|-1.38
|0.06
|7.57
|49.14
|327.67
|PC Jeweller
|338.40
|0.48
|1.71
|-12.05
|-23.76
|-3.56
|79.83
|116.65
|Vaibhav Global
|689.35
|0.09
|-0.15
|-1.57
|-3.92
|25.31
|74.47
|-13.87
|Asian Star Co.
|1229.90
|-0.41
|1.64
|-20.00
|3.35
|50.56
|(-)
|36.20
|Thangamayil Jew.
|526.20
|5.00
|9.32
|-6.27
|-24.00
|44.16
|162.71
|159.21
|Atlas Jewellery
|69.60
|2.35
|0.36
|-3.06
|-14.86
|0.36
|9.35
|-3.73
|T B Z
|96.60
|-0.21
|-5.85
|-18.96
|-19.97
|-20.69
|53.70
|-40.92
|Renaissance Jew.
|314.20
|2.10
|-3.13
|-7.59
|34.65
|69.06
|110.87
|280.62
|White Organic
|106.65
|-4.26
|-4.78
|-13.19
|-1.75
|40.51
|131.85
|556.31
|Gitanjali Gems
|15.05
|-4.75
|-22.02
|-76.05
|-80.01
|-79.16
|-76.24
|-68.48
|Goldiam Intl.
|69.80
|0.43
|-3.26
|-11.81
|-18.84
|-17.40
|-3.06
|190.83
|Kanani Inds.
|9.23
|1.43
|-0.22
|-18.46
|-10.74
|-21.51
|-25.50
|-7.79
|Lypsa Gems
|22.80
|0.66
|-19.72
|-37.28
|-38.87
|-43.35
|-49.89
|-51.23
|Uday Jewellery
|53.00
|1.05
|3.01
|34.52
|38.02
|187.26
|(-)
|(-)
|Radhika Jewel.
|24.90
|-0.20
|-15.31
|-32.70
|-18.63
|34.96
|15.81
|(-)
|Darshan Orna
|91.35
|-10.00
|-49.25
|-54.18
|(-)
|7.98
|122.80
|(-)
|Patdiam Jeweller
|85.00
|-2.07
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|-7.10
|(-)
|Swarnsarita Gems
|17.40
|-6.95
|-13.22
|-18.31
|-8.66
|-3.87
|-22.67
|-45.71
|Gautam Gems
|63.00
|-0.79
|22.81
|53.66
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
