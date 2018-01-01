JUST IN
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
OPEN 15.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Titan Company 828.55 1.24 2.44 2.60 0.89 30.06 86.57 105.09
Rajesh Exports 805.95 0.42 1.40 -1.38 0.06 7.57 49.14 327.67
PC Jeweller 338.40 0.48 1.71 -12.05 -23.76 -3.56 79.83 116.65
Vaibhav Global 689.35 0.09 -0.15 -1.57 -3.92 25.31 74.47 -13.87
Asian Star Co. 1229.90 -0.41 1.64 -20.00 3.35 50.56 (-) 36.20
Thangamayil Jew. 526.20 5.00 9.32 -6.27 -24.00 44.16 162.71 159.21
Atlas Jewellery 69.60 2.35 0.36 -3.06 -14.86 0.36 9.35 -3.73
T B Z 96.60 -0.21 -5.85 -18.96 -19.97 -20.69 53.70 -40.92
Renaissance Jew. 314.20 2.10 -3.13 -7.59 34.65 69.06 110.87 280.62
White Organic 106.65 -4.26 -4.78 -13.19 -1.75 40.51 131.85 556.31
Gitanjali Gems 15.05 -4.75 -22.02 -76.05 -80.01 -79.16 -76.24 -68.48
Goldiam Intl. 69.80 0.43 -3.26 -11.81 -18.84 -17.40 -3.06 190.83
Kanani Inds. 9.23 1.43 -0.22 -18.46 -10.74 -21.51 -25.50 -7.79
Lypsa Gems 22.80 0.66 -19.72 -37.28 -38.87 -43.35 -49.89 -51.23
Uday Jewellery 53.00 1.05 3.01 34.52 38.02 187.26 (-) (-)
Radhika Jewel. 24.90 -0.20 -15.31 -32.70 -18.63 34.96 15.81 (-)
Darshan Orna 91.35 -10.00 -49.25 -54.18 (-) 7.98 122.80 (-)
Patdiam Jeweller 85.00 -2.07 (-) (-) (-) (-) -7.10 (-)
Swarnsarita Gems 17.40 -6.95 -13.22 -18.31 -8.66 -3.87 -22.67 -45.71
Gautam Gems 63.00 -0.79 22.81 53.66 (-) (-) (-) (-)
