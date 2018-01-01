You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar
|15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|168577
|52-Week high
|104.40
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.00
|Sell Qty
|6784608.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|168577
|52-Week high
|104.40
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|178.52
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.00
|Sell Qty
|6784608.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Titan Company
|828.55
|1.24
|73558.67
|4274.84
|281.98
|12.29
|67.42
|Rajesh Exports
|805.95
|0.42
|23799.70
|41304.84
|301.52
|15.69
|51.37
|PC Jeweller
|338.40
|0.48
|13345.14
|2644.89
|162.71
|14.18
|23.86
|Vaibhav Global
|689.35
|0.09
|2246.59
|462.81
|45.53
|11.80
|58.42
|Asian Star Co.
|1229.90
|-0.41
|1969.07
|1043.84
|48.49
|31.38
|39.19
|Thangamayil Jew.
|526.20
|5.00
|721.95
|315.32
|4.17
|17.02
|30.92
|Atlas Jewellery
|69.60
|2.35
|700.52
|1.46
|-4.65
|0.00
|-
|T B Z
|96.60
|-0.21
|644.61
|268.10
|8.00
|2.95
|32.75
|Renaissance Jew.
|314.20
|2.10
|593.21
|616.09
|29.61
|17.90
|17.55
|White Organic
|106.65
|-4.26
|186.64
|48.06
|3.86
|1.39
|76.73
|Gitanjali Gems
|15.05
|-4.75
|178.52
|3788.70
|63.80
|3.42
|4.40
|Goldiam Intl.
|69.80
|0.43
|174.15
|102.45
|6.86
|4.10
|17.02
|Kanani Inds.
|9.23
|1.43
|91.28
|25.08
|-0.23
|0.03
|307.67
|Lypsa Gems
|22.80
|0.66
|67.21
|83.73
|7.84
|0.07
|325.71
|Uday Jewellery
|53.00
|1.05
|61.96
|20.09
|0.52
|1.75
|30.29
|Darshan Orna
|91.35
|-10.00
|43.48
|3.25
|-0.21
|0.22
|415.23
|Swarnsarita Gems
|17.40
|-6.95
|36.33
|129.58
|0.95
|1.94
|8.97
|Tara Jewels
|12.73
|-0.55
|31.34
|573.84
|-5.88
|0.00
|-
|Sagar Diamonds
|23.10
|-8.70
|29.20
|11.87
|0.41
|0.27
|85.56
|Orosil Smith
|6.90
|-3.23
|28.50
|1.34
|0.04
|0.00
|-
