JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd

Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00
OPEN 15.05
CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00

Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Titan Company 828.55 1.24 73558.67 4274.84 281.98 12.29 67.42
Rajesh Exports 805.95 0.42 23799.70 41304.84 301.52 15.69 51.37
PC Jeweller 338.40 0.48 13345.14 2644.89 162.71 14.18 23.86
Vaibhav Global 689.35 0.09 2246.59 462.81 45.53 11.80 58.42
Asian Star Co. 1229.90 -0.41 1969.07 1043.84 48.49 31.38 39.19
Thangamayil Jew. 526.20 5.00 721.95 315.32 4.17 17.02 30.92
Atlas Jewellery 69.60 2.35 700.52 1.46 -4.65 0.00 -
T B Z 96.60 -0.21 644.61 268.10 8.00 2.95 32.75
Renaissance Jew. 314.20 2.10 593.21 616.09 29.61 17.90 17.55
White Organic 106.65 -4.26 186.64 48.06 3.86 1.39 76.73
Gitanjali Gems 15.05 -4.75 178.52 3788.70 63.80 3.42 4.40
Goldiam Intl. 69.80 0.43 174.15 102.45 6.86 4.10 17.02
Kanani Inds. 9.23 1.43 91.28 25.08 -0.23 0.03 307.67
Lypsa Gems 22.80 0.66 67.21 83.73 7.84 0.07 325.71
Uday Jewellery 53.00 1.05 61.96 20.09 0.52 1.75 30.29
Darshan Orna 91.35 -10.00 43.48 3.25 -0.21 0.22 415.23
Swarnsarita Gems 17.40 -6.95 36.33 129.58 0.95 1.94 8.97
Tara Jewels 12.73 -0.55 31.34 573.84 -5.88 0.00 -
Sagar Diamonds 23.10 -8.70 29.20 11.87 0.41 0.27 85.56
Orosil Smith 6.90 -3.23 28.50 1.34 0.04 0.00 -

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gitanjali Gems: