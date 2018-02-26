JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Gitanjali Gems Ltd

Gitanjali Gems Ltd.

BSE: 532715 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GITANJALI ISIN Code: INE346H01014
BSE 15:50 | 12 Mar 15.05 -0.75
(-4.75%)
OPEN

15.05

 HIGH

15.05

 LOW

15.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 15.00 -0.75
(-4.76%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.00

 LOW

15.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00
OPEN 15.05
CLOSE 15.80
VOLUME 3783
52-Week high 104.80
52-Week low 15.05
P/E 4.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 179
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.05
Sell Qty 233744.00

Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Price History

From: To:
Export to Excel
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 15.05 15.05 15.05 15.05 3783 30
09-03-2018 15.80 15.80 15.80 15.80 2970 22
08-03-2018 16.60 16.60 16.60 16.60 5280 40
07-03-2018 17.45 17.45 17.45 17.45 2756 28
06-03-2018 18.35 18.35 18.35 18.35 2727 26
05-03-2018 19.30 19.30 19.30 19.30 4016 50
01-03-2018 20.30 20.30 20.30 20.30 6100 59
28-02-2018 21.35 21.35 21.35 21.35 1619 26
27-02-2018 22.45 22.45 22.45 22.45 3952 53
26-02-2018 23.60 23.60 23.60 23.60 7202 55
23-02-2018 24.80 24.80 24.80 24.80 6350 75
22-02-2018 26.10 26.10 26.10 26.10 4172 66
21-02-2018 27.45 27.45 27.45 27.45 9929 98
20-02-2018 30.45 30.45 30.45 30.45 12788 108
19-02-2018 33.80 33.80 33.80 33.80 14936 130
16-02-2018 40.30 41.40 37.55 37.55 954289 3014
15-02-2018 48.00 52.50 46.90 46.90 4472711 19469
12-02-2018 59.55 63.35 59.50 62.85 577695 2945
09-02-2018 55.00 59.60 54.00 58.70 511176 3327
08-02-2018 55.20 58.05 55.10 56.15 653809 2983
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gitanjali Gems:

Back to Top