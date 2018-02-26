You are here » Home
Gitanjali Gems Ltd.
|BSE: 532715
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GITANJALI
|ISIN Code: INE346H01014
|
BSE
15:50 | 12 Mar
|
15.05
|
-0.75
(-4.75%)
|
OPEN
15.05
|
HIGH
15.05
|
LOW
15.05
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
15.00
|
-0.75
(-4.76%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.00
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.80
|VOLUME
|3783
|52-Week high
|104.80
|52-Week low
|15.05
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.05
|Sell Qty
|233744.00
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|168577
|52-Week high
|104.40
|52-Week low
|15.00
|P/E
|4.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|179
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.00
|Sell Qty
|6784608.00
Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GITANJALI) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|15.05
|15.05
|15.05
|15.05
|3783
|30
|09-03-2018
|15.80
|15.80
|15.80
|15.80
|2970
|22
|08-03-2018
|16.60
|16.60
|16.60
|16.60
|5280
|40
|07-03-2018
|17.45
|17.45
|17.45
|17.45
|2756
|28
|06-03-2018
|18.35
|18.35
|18.35
|18.35
|2727
|26
|05-03-2018
|19.30
|19.30
|19.30
|19.30
|4016
|50
|01-03-2018
|20.30
|20.30
|20.30
|20.30
|6100
|59
|28-02-2018
|21.35
|21.35
|21.35
|21.35
|1619
|26
|27-02-2018
|22.45
|22.45
|22.45
|22.45
|3952
|53
|26-02-2018
|23.60
|23.60
|23.60
|23.60
|7202
|55
|23-02-2018
|24.80
|24.80
|24.80
|24.80
|6350
|75
|22-02-2018
|26.10
|26.10
|26.10
|26.10
|4172
|66
|21-02-2018
|27.45
|27.45
|27.45
|27.45
|9929
|98
|20-02-2018
|30.45
|30.45
|30.45
|30.45
|12788
|108
|19-02-2018
|33.80
|33.80
|33.80
|33.80
|14936
|130
|16-02-2018
|40.30
|41.40
|37.55
|37.55
|954289
|3014
|15-02-2018
|48.00
|52.50
|46.90
|46.90
|4472711
|19469
|12-02-2018
|59.55
|63.35
|59.50
|62.85
|577695
|2945
|09-02-2018
|55.00
|59.60
|54.00
|58.70
|511176
|3327
|08-02-2018
|55.20
|58.05
|55.10
|56.15
|653809
|2983
