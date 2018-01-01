You are here » Home » » GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.
|BSE: 533212
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GKB
|ISIN Code: INE265D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|105.40
|
7.90
(8.10%)
|
OPEN
105.00
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
100.50
|NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov
|GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
|OPEN
|105.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|97.50
|VOLUME
|47792
|52-Week high
|165.95
|52-Week low
|96.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|84.05
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|18.15
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|105.00
|CLOSE
|97.50
|VOLUME
|47792
|52-Week high
|165.95
|52-Week low
|96.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|84.05
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|18.15
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43.74
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Raw Materials
Company raw materials
|Mar 2018
|No Information Available.
Quick Links for GKB Ophthalmics:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices