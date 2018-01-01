You are here » Home » » GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.
|BSE: 533212
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GKB
|ISIN Code: INE265D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|105.40
|
7.90
(8.10%)
|
OPEN
105.00
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
100.50
|NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov
|GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
|OPEN
|105.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|97.50
|VOLUME
|47792
|52-Week high
|165.95
|52-Week low
|96.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|18-08-2016
|Book Closure
|16-09-2016
|24-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|01-06-2015
|Book Closure
|03-08-2015
|12-08-2015
|A.G.M.
|12-08-2014
|Book Closure
|28-08-2014
|06-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|30-05-2014
|Book Closure
|28-08-2014
|06-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|11-06-2013
|Book Closure
|23-08-2013
|31-08-2013
|A.G.M.
|06-07-2012
|Book Closure
|06-08-2012
|13-08-2012
|A.G.M.
|02-09-2011
|Book Closure
|23-09-2011
|30-09-2011
|A.G.M.
|01-09-2010
|Book Closure
|23-09-2010
|30-09-2010
|A.G.M. & Rs.1.20 per share(12%)Dividend
