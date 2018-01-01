JUST IN
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.

BSE: 533212 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GKB ISIN Code: INE265D01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 105.40 7.90
(8.10%)
OPEN

105.00

 HIGH

110.00

 LOW

100.50
NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
OPEN 105.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 97.50
VOLUME 47792
52-Week high 165.95
52-Week low 96.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
18-08-2016 Book Closure 16-09-2016 24-09-2016 A.G.M.
01-06-2015 Book Closure 03-08-2015 12-08-2015 A.G.M.
12-08-2014 Book Closure 28-08-2014 06-09-2014 A.G.M.
30-05-2014 Book Closure 28-08-2014 06-09-2014 A.G.M.
11-06-2013 Book Closure 23-08-2013 31-08-2013 A.G.M.
06-07-2012 Book Closure 06-08-2012 13-08-2012 A.G.M.
02-09-2011 Book Closure 23-09-2011 30-09-2011 A.G.M.
01-09-2010 Book Closure 23-09-2010 30-09-2010 A.G.M. & Rs.1.20 per share(12%)Dividend

