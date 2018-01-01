You are here » Home » » GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.
|BSE: 533212
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GKB
|ISIN Code: INE265D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|105.40
|
7.90
(8.10%)
|
OPEN
105.00
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
100.50
|NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov
|GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
|OPEN
|105.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|97.50
|VOLUME
|47792
|52-Week high
|165.95
|52-Week low
|96.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|4.15
|4.15
|4.15
|Reserves
|25.44
|24.80
|11.14
|Total Shareholders Funds
|29.59
|28.95
|15.29
|Secured Loans
|7.19
|7.22
|8.62
|Unsecured Loans
|0.70
|0.62
|0.55
|Total Debt
|7.89
|7.84
|9.17
|Total Liabilities
|37.48
|36.79
|24.46
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|33.01
|28.32
|26.83
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.57
|0.57
|0.57
|Investments
|3.77
|10.45
|5.53
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|16.07
|14.02
|15.27
|Sundry Debtors
|7.33
|7.91
|14.44
|Cash and Bank
|0.75
|0.72
|0.50
|Loans and Advances
|2.08
|1.38
|1.14
|Total Current Assets
|26.23
|24.03
|31.35
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|8.99
|9.32
|19.47
|Provisions
|0.54
|1.41
|5.25
|Net Current Assets
|16.70
|13.30
|6.63
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|37.48
|36.81
|24.45
