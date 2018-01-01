JUST IN
BSE: 533212 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GKB ISIN Code: INE265D01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 105.40 7.90
(8.10%)
OPEN

105.00

 HIGH

110.00

 LOW

100.50
NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
OPEN 105.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 97.50
VOLUME 47792
52-Week high 165.95
52-Week low 96.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 4.15 4.15 4.15
Reserves 25.44 24.80 11.14
Total Shareholders Funds 29.59 28.95 15.29
Secured Loans 7.19 7.22 8.62
Unsecured Loans 0.70 0.62 0.55
Total Debt 7.89 7.84 9.17
Total Liabilities 37.48 36.79 24.46
Application of Funds
Gross Block 33.01 28.32 26.83
Capital Work in Progress 0.57 0.57 0.57
Investments 3.77 10.45 5.53
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 16.07 14.02 15.27
Sundry Debtors 7.33 7.91 14.44
Cash and Bank 0.75 0.72 0.50
Loans and Advances 2.08 1.38 1.14
Total Current Assets 26.23 24.03 31.35
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 8.99 9.32 19.47
Provisions 0.54 1.41 5.25
Net Current Assets 16.70 13.30 6.63
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 37.48 36.81 24.45
