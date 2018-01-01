You are here » Home » » GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.
|BSE: 533212
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GKB
|ISIN Code: INE265D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|105.40
|
7.90
(8.10%)
|
OPEN
105.00
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
100.50
|NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov
|GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
|OPEN
|105.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|97.50
|VOLUME
|47792
|52-Week high
|165.95
|52-Week low
|96.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|84.05
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|18.15
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|105.00
|CLOSE
|97.50
|VOLUME
|47792
|52-Week high
|165.95
|52-Week low
|96.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|18.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|84.05
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|18.15
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43.74
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|38.32
|31.17
|29.85
|Operating Profit
|3.52
|20.64
|0.94
|Other Income
|4.16
|24.13
|1.72
|Interest
|1.26
|1.61
|2.49
|Depreciation
|1.34
|1.42
|1.48
|Profit Before Tax
|0.92
|17.61
|-3.03
|Tax
|0.29
|3.95
|-0.77
|Profit After Tax
|0.63
|13.66
|-2.26
|Share Capital
|4.15
|4.15
|4.15
|Reserves
|25.44
|24.80
|11.14
|Net Worth
|29.59
|28.95
|15.29
|Loans
|7.89
|7.84
|9.17
|Gross Block
|33.01
|28.32
|26.83
|Investments
|3.77
|10.45
|5.53
|Cash
|0.75
|0.72
|0.50
|Debtors
|7.33
|7.91
|14.44
|Net Working Capital
|16.70
|13.30
|6.63
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|9.19
|66.22
|3.15
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|1.64
|43.82
|-7.57
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|1.52
|32.89
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for GKB Ophthalmics:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices