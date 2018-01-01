JUST IN
BSE: 533212 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GKB ISIN Code: INE265D01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 105.40 7.90
(8.10%)
OPEN

105.00

 HIGH

110.00

 LOW

100.50
NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 40.68 33.00 31.55
Excise Duty 2.36 1.83 1.70
Net Sales 38.32 31.17 29.85
Other Income 4.16 24.13 1.72
Stock Adjustments 0.47 -1.97 -1.21
Total Income 42.95 53.33 30.36
Expenditure
Raw Materials 21.16 15.97 14.67
Power & Fuel Cost 1.69 1.24 1.06
Employee Cost 7.27 6.22 6.25
Other Manufacturing Expenses 7.55 6.27 5.67
Selling and Administration Expenses 1.58 1.77 1.57
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.18 1.21 0.21
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 39.43 32.68 29.43
Operating Profit 3.52 20.64 0.94
Interest 1.26 1.61 2.49
Gross Profit 2.26 19.03 -1.55
Depreciation 1.34 1.42 1.48
Profit Before Tax 0.92 17.61 -3.03
Tax 0.29 3.95 -0.77
Net Profit 0.63 13.66 -2.26
