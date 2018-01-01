You are here » Home » » GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.
|BSE: 533212
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GKB
|ISIN Code: INE265D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|105.40
|
7.90
(8.10%)
|
OPEN
105.00
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
100.50
|NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov
|GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
|OPEN
|105.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|97.50
|VOLUME
|47792
|52-Week high
|165.95
|52-Week low
|96.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|40.68
|33.00
|31.55
|Excise Duty
|2.36
|1.83
|1.70
|Net Sales
|38.32
|31.17
|29.85
|Other Income
|4.16
|24.13
|1.72
|Stock Adjustments
|0.47
|-1.97
|-1.21
|Total Income
|42.95
|53.33
|30.36
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|21.16
|15.97
|14.67
|Power & Fuel Cost
|1.69
|1.24
|1.06
|Employee Cost
|7.27
|6.22
|6.25
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|7.55
|6.27
|5.67
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|1.58
|1.77
|1.57
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.18
|1.21
|0.21
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|39.43
|32.68
|29.43
|Operating Profit
|3.52
|20.64
|0.94
|Interest
|1.26
|1.61
|2.49
|Gross Profit
|2.26
|19.03
|-1.55
|Depreciation
|1.34
|1.42
|1.48
|Profit Before Tax
|0.92
|17.61
|-3.03
|Tax
|0.29
|3.95
|-0.77
|Net Profit
|0.63
|13.66
|-2.26
