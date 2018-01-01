JUST IN
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.

BSE: 533212 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GKB ISIN Code: INE265D01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 105.40 7.90
(8.10%)
OPEN

105.00

 HIGH

110.00

 LOW

100.50
NSE 00:00 | 20 Nov GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
OPEN 105.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 97.50
VOLUME 47792
52-Week high 165.95
52-Week low 96.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 44
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 8.49 9.00 10.37 9.36 8.02
Other Income 0.22 0.03 0.05 0.86 0.22
Total Income 8.71 9.02 10.42 10.22 8.24
Expenditure 9.40 8.29 10.32 10.80 8.97
Operating Profit -0.70 0.73 0.09 -0.58 -0.72
Interest 0.30 0.34 0.30 0.29 0.30
PBDT -0.99 0.39 -0.20 -0.87 -1.02
Depreciation 0.40 0.40 0.38 0.33 0.36
PBT -1.58 0.20 -0.63 -1.42 -1.40
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.35 0.00
Net Profit -1.58 0.20 -0.63 -1.07 -1.40
EPS (Rs) -3.90 0.38 -1.52 -2.57 -3.45
