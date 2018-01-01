You are here » Home
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.
|BSE: 533212
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GKB
|ISIN Code: INE265D01015
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
105.40
|
7.90
(8.10%)
|
OPEN
105.00
|
HIGH
110.00
|
LOW
100.50
|
NSE
00:00 | 20 Nov
|
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd
|OPEN
|105.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|97.50
|VOLUME
|47792
|52-Week high
|165.95
|52-Week low
|96.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd. (GKB) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|8.49
|9.00
|10.37
|9.36
|8.02
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.03
|0.05
|0.86
|0.22
|Total Income
|8.71
|9.02
|10.42
|10.22
|8.24
|Expenditure
|9.40
|8.29
|10.32
|10.80
|8.97
|Operating Profit
|-0.70
|0.73
|0.09
|-0.58
|-0.72
|Interest
|0.30
|0.34
|0.30
|0.29
|0.30
|PBDT
|-0.99
|0.39
|-0.20
|-0.87
|-1.02
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.40
|0.38
|0.33
|0.36
|PBT
|-1.58
|0.20
|-0.63
|-1.42
|-1.40
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-1.58
|0.20
|-0.63
|-1.07
|-1.40
|EPS (Rs)
|-3.90
|0.38
|-1.52
|-2.57
|-3.45
